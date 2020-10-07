United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1,161,207 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.97 Billion, closed the last trade at $193.87 per share which meant it lost -$3.83 on the day or -1.94% during that session. The URI stock price is -3.5% off its 52-week high price of $200.65 and 69.64% above the 52-week low of $58.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 965.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 832.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Rentals, Inc. (URI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.25.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) trade information

Despite being -1.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the URI stock price touched $200.65 or saw a rise of 3.38%. Year-to-date, United Rentals, Inc. shares have moved 16.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have changed 9.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $187.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $136 while the price target rests at a high of $305. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.85% from current levels.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Rentals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +79.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.77%, compared to -7.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.7% and -29.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.6%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.14 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.14 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.49 Billion and $2.46 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -13.9% for the current quarter and -12.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.2%.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.67% with a share float percentage of 98.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Rentals, Inc. having a total of 954 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.92 Million shares worth more than $1.18 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $775.56 Million and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.