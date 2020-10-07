OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,698,513 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.28 Million, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The OGI stock price is -278.3% off its 52-week high price of $4.01 and 4.72% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Despite being -0.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the OGI stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have moved -56.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have changed -7.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 126.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.3 while the price target rests at a high of $4.06. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +283.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.64% from current levels.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.