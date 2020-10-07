ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 2,180,799 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $317.98 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.23 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The CDXC stock price is -14.72% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 52.2% above the 52-week low of $2.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 588.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 330.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) trade information

Sporting 0.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the CDXC stock price touched $6.00-1 or saw a rise of 13%. Year-to-date, ChromaDex Corporation shares have moved 21.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) have changed 15.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.84% from current levels.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ChromaDex Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +54.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.77%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.7% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +30.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.59 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $12.05 Million and $13.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21% for the current quarter and 25.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7%.