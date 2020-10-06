Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 6,225,016 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.42 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 2.3% during that session. The KSS stock price is -190.3% off its 52-week high price of $59.28 and 46.67% above the 52-week low of $10.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Sporting 2.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the KSS stock price touched $20.75- or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Kohl’s Corporation shares have moved -59.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) have changed -8.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.44% from current levels.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kohl’s Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +44.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -168.72%, compared to -75% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -164.9% and -69.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.92%.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.66% with a share float percentage of 101.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kohl’s Corporation having a total of 810 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.94 Million shares worth more than $351.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $247.34 Million and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.