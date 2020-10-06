ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 6,858,721 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $215.01 Million, closed the last trade at $2.49 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.2% during that session. The ADMA stock price is -110.84% off its 52-week high price of $5.25 and 41.77% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Sporting 0.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the ADMA stock price touched $2.70-7 or saw a rise of 7.78%. Year-to-date, ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares have moved -37.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have changed 12.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 248.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +381.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 140.96% from current levels.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.81 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $7.22 Million and $12.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.8% for the current quarter and -4.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.9%.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.91% with a share float percentage of 51.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADMA Biologics, Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 16.58 Million shares worth more than $48.59 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 19.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.77 Million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.