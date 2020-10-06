Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,099,139 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.12 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.58 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 9.05% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -68.12% off its 52-week high price of $7.7 and 43.23% above the 52-week low of $2.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 87.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 177.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Sporting 9.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the GMDA stock price touched $4.75-3 or saw a rise of 3.79%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have moved 6.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed 11.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 242.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 245.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +336.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 183.84% from current levels.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.9%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.25% with a share float percentage of 69.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamida Cell Ltd. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.9 Million shares worth more than $22.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 31.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 2.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.8 Million and represent 13.98% of shares outstanding.