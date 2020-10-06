NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 8,907,979 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $344.25 Billion, closed the recent trade at $553.83 per share which meant it gained $8.13 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The NVDA stock price is -6.36% off its 52-week high price of $589.07 and 68.13% above the 52-week low of $176.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 26 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.56.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Sporting 1.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the NVDA stock price touched $565.68 or saw a rise of 0.86%. Year-to-date, NVIDIA Corporation shares have moved 138.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have changed 11.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $562.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $300 while the price target rests at a high of $700. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.83% from current levels.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NVIDIA Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +103.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.34%, compared to 4.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.8% and 33.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +44.5%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.41 Billion for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.4 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.01 Billion and $3.1 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.3% for the current quarter and 41.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.44%.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 12 and November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.64 at a share yield of 0.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.47%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.23% with a share float percentage of 72.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NVIDIA Corporation having a total of 2313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.02 Million shares worth more than $18.62 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 46.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.67 Billion and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.