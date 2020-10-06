Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 3,138,258 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.43 Million, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.18% during that session. The XTNT stock price is -130.26% off its 52-week high price of $3.5 and 63.82% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) trade information

Despite being -3.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the XTNT stock price touched $2.5 or saw a rise of 39.2%. Year-to-date, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 90.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) have changed 90.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -34.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.21% from current levels.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +126.87% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.6% and 14.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.03 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $15.72 Million and $16.96 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2% for the current quarter and 3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +89.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.