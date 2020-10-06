PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 2,544,951 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $440.34 Million, closed the last trade at $4.42 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 13.04% during that session. The PLM stock price is -119.46% off its 52-week high price of $9.7 and 66.06% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) trade information

Sporting 13.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the PLM stock price touched $4.43-0 or saw a rise of 0.23%. Year-to-date, PolyMet Mining Corp. shares have moved 73.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) have changed 0.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 631.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 234.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 239.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +239.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 239.37% from current levels.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -83.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.