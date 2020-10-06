Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1,295,879 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $337.75 Million, closed the last trade at $13.51 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 2.35% during that session. The CRDF stock price is -18.43% off its 52-week high price of $16 and 94.82% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Sporting 2.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the CRDF stock price touched $16.00- or saw a rise of 15.56%. Year-to-date, Cardiff Oncology, Inc. shares have moved 989.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) have changed 121.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 953.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 472.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.63% from current levels.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1626.3% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 70.9% and 73.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -55.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +66.2%.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.4% with a share float percentage of 11.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardiff Oncology, Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caxton Corp with over 1.6 Million shares worth more than $7.99 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Caxton Corp held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 1Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.01 Million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.