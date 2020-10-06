Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1,752,883 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $958.04 Million, closed the last trade at $6.77 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 4.31% during that session. The WBT stock price is -192.61% off its 52-week high price of $19.81 and 53.18% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) trade information

Sporting 4.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the WBT stock price touched $6.80-0 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Welbilt, Inc. shares have moved -56.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) have changed -5.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.92% from current levels.

Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Welbilt, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -104.41%, compared to -22% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -104.5% and -84.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270.02 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $296.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $410.5 Million and $381.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -34.2% for the current quarter and -22.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -18.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -4%.