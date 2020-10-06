Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1,303,614 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.77 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.79 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -532.91% off its 52-week high price of $5 and 50.63% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Despite being -0.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the TNXP stock price touched $0.8498 or saw a rise of 6.59%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved -32.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed -3.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 279.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +279.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 279.75% from current levels.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.8%.