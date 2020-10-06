Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 42,027,003 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.74 per share which meant it gained $1.6 on the day or 11.32% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -1.4% off its 52-week high price of $15.96 and 84.56% above the 52-week low of $2.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting 11.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the PLUG stock price touched $15.96- or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc. shares have moved 398.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed 33.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 59.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump -13.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.41% from current levels.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.8 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $61Million and $94.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.6% for the current quarter and -4.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.