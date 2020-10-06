Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 3,286,166 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $135.82 Million, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.46% during that session. The PLG stock price is -41.23% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 59.24% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 996.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 474.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) trade information

Sporting 4.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the PLG stock price touched $2.20-4 or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares have moved 24.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) have changed -5.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 374.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -36.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.33 while the price target rests at a high of $1.33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.97% from current levels.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +74.6%.