Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 17,060,749 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $262.84 Million, closed the last trade at $1.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.83% during that session. The GNUS stock price is -877.5% off its 52-week high price of $11.73 and 95.67% above the 52-week low of $0.052. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Despite being -0.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the GNUS stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 9.77%. Year-to-date, Genius Brands International, Inc. shares have moved 340.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) have changed 15.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 275% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +275% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 275% from current levels.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.8%.