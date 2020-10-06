Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1,062,608 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $154.09 Million, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.16% during that session. The AMPE stock price is -59.77% off its 52-week high price of $1.39 and 70.11% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) trade information

Despite being -0.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the AMPE stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 10.02%. Year-to-date, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 49.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) have changed 23.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 16Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 359.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +359.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 359.77% from current levels.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -122.5%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.07% with a share float percentage of 13.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.34 Million shares worth more than $3.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.06 Million and represent 0.94% of shares outstanding.