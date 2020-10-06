Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 3,626,445 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $40.3 per share which meant it gained $1.75 on the day or 4.54% during that session. The WB stock price is -37.77% off its 52-week high price of $55.52 and 28.21% above the 52-week low of $28.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Weibo Corporation (WB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.6.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Sporting 4.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the WB stock price touched $41.95- or saw a rise of 3.94%. Year-to-date, Weibo Corporation shares have moved -13.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) have changed 11.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.6 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.07% from current levels.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Weibo Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.54%, compared to -17.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.1% and -13% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.1%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $447.46 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $486.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $467.75 Million and $468.15 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.3% for the current quarter and 3.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +52.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -11.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.45%.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.7% with a share float percentage of 44.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weibo Corporation having a total of 344 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with over 9Million shares worth more than $302.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd held 7.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 8.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $277.29 Million and represent 6.7% of shares outstanding.