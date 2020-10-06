Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has a beta value of 3.15 and has seen 7,301,083 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.6 Million, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 8.39% during that session. The NR stock price is -782.76% off its 52-week high price of $7.68 and 25.29% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 714.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Sporting 8.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the NR stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 30.07%. Year-to-date, Newpark Resources, Inc. shares have moved -86.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) have changed -54.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 225.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +244.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 187.36% from current levels.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -143.7%.