Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has a beta value of 6.17 and has seen 10,278,127 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $683.43 Million, closed the last trade at $9.03 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 3.08% during that session. The KODK stock price is -564.45% off its 52-week high price of $60 and 83.39% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Sporting 3.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the KODK stock price touched $9.49-4 or saw a rise of 4.85%. Year-to-date, Eastman Kodak Company shares have moved 94.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) have changed 48.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -88.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -88.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -88.93% from current levels.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -280.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -12%.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.7% with a share float percentage of 80.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eastman Kodak Company having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with over 4.96 Million shares worth more than $11.06 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ held 6.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.15 Million and represent 1.87% of shares outstanding.