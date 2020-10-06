Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 5,609,938 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.71 Billion, closed the recent trade at $48.23 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The MU stock price is -26.87% off its 52-week high price of $61.19 and 35.46% above the 52-week low of $31.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Sporting 1.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the MU stock price touched $49.27- or saw a rise of 2.19%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology, Inc. shares have moved -10.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed 3.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +107.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.43% from current levels.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Micron Technology, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.53%, compared to -5.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.1% and -2.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.5%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.24 Billion for the current quarter. 27 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.15 Billion for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.14 Billion and $4.8 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.8% for the current quarter and 7.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.91%.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.31% with a share float percentage of 82.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micron Technology, Inc. having a total of 1481 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 90.19 Million shares worth more than $4.65 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 81.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.22 Billion and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.