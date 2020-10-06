Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,034,589 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $53.87 per share which meant it gained $2.53 on the day or 4.93% during that session. The SDGR stock price is -84.7% off its 52-week high price of $99.5 and 52.66% above the 52-week low of $25.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

Sporting 4.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the SDGR stock price touched $54.54- or saw a rise of 1.23%. Year-to-date, Schrodinger, Inc. shares have moved 88.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have changed 0.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70 while the price target rests at a high of $93. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.94% from current levels.

Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.6%.

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.1% with a share float percentage of 28.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Schrodinger, Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust with over 6.98 Million shares worth more than $639.31 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust held 13.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 1.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.61 Million and represent 3.19% of shares outstanding.