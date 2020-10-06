Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1,419,357 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $390.54 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.72 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The AKBA stock price is -404.04% off its 52-week high price of $13.71 and 13.97% above the 52-week low of $2.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the AKBA stock price touched $2.74-2 or saw a rise of 2.19%. Year-to-date, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -57.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have changed -1.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 152.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +267.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.29% from current levels.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.12%, compared to 16.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63% and 62% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.2%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.9 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $91.98 Million and $69.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.7% for the current quarter and -4.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.5%.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.96% with a share float percentage of 66.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 15Million shares worth more than $203.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 10.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $154.32 Million and represent 7.93% of shares outstanding.