Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1,903,798 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.02 Million, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.33% during that session. The SENS stock price is -334.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.78 and 12.93% above the 52-week low of $0.357. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) trade information

Sporting 2.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the SENS stock price touched $0.4298 or saw a rise of 5.12%. Year-to-date, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -55.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) have changed -3.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 126.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.4 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +204.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.44% from current levels.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.98%, compared to 2.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -91.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $540Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $910Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.32 Million and $8.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -87.5% for the current quarter and -89.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.1%.