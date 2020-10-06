Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1,131,815 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.79 Million, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.59% during that session. The SEEL stock price is -83.87% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and 54.84% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Despite being -5.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the SEEL stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 19.42%. Year-to-date, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -30.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have changed 56.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 271.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 177.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 760.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1190.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 330.11% from current levels.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +56.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -123.8%.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.33% with a share float percentage of 9.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. with over 1.36 Million shares worth more than $1.37 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. held 3.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 979.59 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $989.38 Thousand and represent 2.21% of shares outstanding.