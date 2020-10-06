SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) has a beta value of 3.53 and has seen 1,790,684 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.29 Million, closed the last trade at $1.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.41% during that session. The WORX stock price is -962.86% off its 52-week high price of $14.88 and 11.43% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +61.2%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.28% with a share float percentage of 1.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SCWorx Corp. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 21.3 Thousand shares worth more than $47.93 Thousand. As of March 30, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 0.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.84 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.89 Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 19340 shares of worth $43.52 Thousand while later fund manager owns 13.51 Thousand shares of worth $30.4 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.