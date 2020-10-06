Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has a beta value of 3.18 and has seen 12,740,147 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.42 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 3.39% during that session. The WKHS stock price is -26.9% off its 52-week high price of $30.99 and 94.59% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Sporting 3.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the WKHS stock price touched $27.98- or saw a rise of 12.72%. Year-to-date, Workhorse Group Inc. shares have moved 703.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have changed 23.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.1% from current levels.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Workhorse Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1398.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2142.86%, compared to -19.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.2% and 58.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5510.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.3 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4Million and $2Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57400% for the current quarter and 933400% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.7%.