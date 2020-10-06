Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,312,234 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.23 Billion, closed the recent trade at $88.27 per share which meant it lost -$20.57 on the day or -18.9% during that session. The PLMR stock price is -38.07% off its 52-week high price of $121.87 and 57.38% above the 52-week low of $37.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 273.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 300.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) trade information

Despite being -18.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the PLMR stock price touched $109.78 or saw a rise of 17.24%. Year-to-date, Palomar Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 79.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) have changed -15.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $111.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $96 while the price target rests at a high of $130. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.76% from current levels.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palomar Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +107.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.23%, compared to -3.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 18.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $87.51 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $66.24 Million and $73.34 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.1% for the current quarter and 29% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -33.1%.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.54% with a share float percentage of 87.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palomar Holdings, Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 2.68 Million shares worth more than $229.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.31 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $197.91 Million and represent 9.06% of shares outstanding.