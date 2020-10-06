BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1,456,926 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.53 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.55 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The BB stock price is -51.43% off its 52-week high price of $6.89 and 40.66% above the 52-week low of $2.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Sporting 1.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the BB stock price touched $4.76-3 or saw a rise of 3.68%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Limited shares have moved -28.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have changed -10.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +339.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.1% from current levels.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BlackBerry Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 6.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.3% and -66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -281.9%.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.71% with a share float percentage of 56.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Limited having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 63.5 Million shares worth more than $310.51 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 11.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can, with the holding of over 46.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.48 Million and represent 8.4% of shares outstanding.