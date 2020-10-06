Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1,023,494 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.56 Million, closed the last trade at $1.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.41% during that session. The LXRX stock price is -278.01% off its 52-week high price of $5.33 and 2.84% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 872.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Despite being -2.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the LXRX stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 8.71%. Year-to-date, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -65.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have changed -11.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.1 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +112.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.94% from current levels.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -182.96%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -97.9% and 16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.87 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $150Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $294.45 Million and $8.73 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -94.3% for the current quarter and -98.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +197.9%.