Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) has a beta value of -0.71 and has seen 1,146,062 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.14 Million, closed the last trade at $5 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 4.6% during that session. The QLGN stock price is -330% off its 52-week high price of $21.5 and 25.8% above the 52-week low of $3.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 705.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Sporting 4.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the QLGN stock price touched $5.03-0 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 18.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) have changed 22.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $175, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3400% from current levels. The projected low price target is $175 while the price target rests at a high of $175. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3400% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3400% from current levels.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.1%.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 30Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.09 Thousand and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.