JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 2,710,460 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.26 Billion, closed the recent trade at $11.93 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.45% during that session. The JBLU stock price is -81.48% off its 52-week high price of $21.65 and 44.59% above the 52-week low of $6.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.08.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Sporting 1.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the JBLU stock price touched $12.07- or saw a rise of 1.24%. Year-to-date, JetBlue Airways Corporation shares have moved -36.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) have changed -1.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.94% from current levels.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JetBlue Airways Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +52.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -395.79%, compared to -42.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -452.5% and -357.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -62%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $459.68 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $801.21 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.09 Billion and $2.03 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -78% for the current quarter and -60.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +272.5%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.71% with a share float percentage of 106.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JetBlue Airways Corporation having a total of 457 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.21 Million shares worth more than $263.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.04 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $251.17 Million and represent 8.46% of shares outstanding.