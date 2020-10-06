CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 18,771,876 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.78 Million, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.94% during that session. The CHFS stock price is -400% off its 52-week high price of $1.9 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.26.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) trade information

Sporting 3.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the CHFS stock price touched $0.419 or saw a rise of 10.5%. Year-to-date, CHF Solutions, Inc. shares have moved -56.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) have changed 19.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 334.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +373.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 294.74% from current levels.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.9%.