IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 2,050,831 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85 Billion, closed the recent trade at $3.96 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.76% during that session. The IAG stock price is -35.1% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 63.64% above the 52-week low of $1.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Sporting 0.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the IAG stock price touched $4.00-1 or saw a rise of 1.25%. Year-to-date, IAMGOLD Corporation shares have moved 5.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) have changed -4.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $7.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +99.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.32% from current levels.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $301.19 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $294.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $260.5 Million and $274.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.6% for the current quarter and 7.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.71% with a share float percentage of 82.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IAMGOLD Corporation having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 46.63 Million shares worth more than $184.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the holding of over 41.94 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.65 Million and represent 8.85% of shares outstanding.