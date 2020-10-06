CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1,647,178 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $523.54 Million, closed the last trade at $7.6 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 7.95% during that session. The CBAY stock price is -0.53% off its 52-week high price of $7.64 and 84.08% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Sporting 7.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the CBAY stock price touched $7.64-0 or saw a rise of 0.52%. Year-to-date, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 287.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have changed 30.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +163.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.26% from current levels.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -22.2%.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.01% with a share float percentage of 88.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.62 Million shares worth more than $19.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 5.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.32 Million and represent 7.62% of shares outstanding.