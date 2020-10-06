Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,624,650 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.06 Billion, closed the recent trade at $42.92 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.14% during that session. The NET stock price is -5.5% off its 52-week high price of $45.28 and 66.22% above the 52-week low of $14.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Sporting 0.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the NET stock price touched $43.18- or saw a rise of 0.85%. Year-to-date, Cloudflare, Inc. shares have moved 150.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have changed 23.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.1% from current levels.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cloudflare, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +81.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -64.58%, compared to 3.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.6%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103.15 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.32 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $70.23 Million and $83.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.9% for the current quarter and 33.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -143.4%.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.28% with a share float percentage of 50.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudflare, Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Venrock Management V, LLC with over 31.4 Million shares worth more than $1.13 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Venrock Management V, LLC held 16.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 24.73 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $889.03 Million and represent 12.83% of shares outstanding.