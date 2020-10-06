Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,194,145 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.22 Million, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.52% during that session. The BNGO stock price is -658.07% off its 52-week high price of $4.7 and 59.68% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Despite being -0.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the BNGO stock price touched $0.72 or saw a rise of 14.33%. Year-to-date, Bionano Genomics, Inc. shares have moved -50.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have changed 17.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 138.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.15 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +222.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 85.48% from current levels.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bionano Genomics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +119.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -79.47%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.5% and 83.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.07 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.31 Million and $2.79 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -37.5% for the current quarter and 29.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.2%.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.26% with a share float percentage of 12.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bionano Genomics, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 1.55 Million shares worth more than $788.55 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Sio Capital Management, LLC held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich, with the holding of over 750Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $382.5 Thousand and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.