Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) has a beta value of 0.4 and has seen 1,224,244 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.65 Million, closed the last trade at $1.53 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The HUSA stock price is -315.69% off its 52-week high price of $6.36 and 43.79% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the HUSA stock price touched $6.36 or saw a rise of 75.94%. Year-to-date, Houston American Energy Corp. shares have moved -16.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) have changed 40.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 556.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 193.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $137.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8886.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $137.5 while the price target rests at a high of $137.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8886.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8886.93% from current levels.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -904.3%.