Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 12,691,872 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.77 Million, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 8.73% during that session. The GEVO stock price is -221.21% off its 52-week high price of $3.18 and 53.54% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Sporting 8.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the GEVO stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 15.62%. Year-to-date, Gevo, Inc. shares have moved -57.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have changed -14.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 256.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.05 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +405.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 107.07% from current levels.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gevo, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.27%, compared to -9.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.8% and 84% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $720Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $770Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.11 Million and $6.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -88.2% for the current quarter and -88.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +59% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.