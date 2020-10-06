Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 2,753,431 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.21 Million, closed the last trade at $2.19 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.34% during that session. The DGLY stock price is -224.2% off its 52-week high price of $7.1 and 70.78% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

Sporting 2.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the DGLY stock price touched $2.38-7 or saw a rise of 7.98%. Year-to-date, Digital Ally, Inc. shares have moved 114.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) have changed 6.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 128.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +128.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 128.31% from current levels.

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Digital Ally, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +170.37% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.4% and 71.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.19 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.92 Million and $2.42 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -25.1% for the current quarter and 18.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.