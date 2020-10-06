Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 3,843,521 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.05 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.35 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 31.18% during that session. The CHCI stock price is -86.87% off its 52-week high price of $6.26 and 68.36% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 84.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) trade information

Sporting 31.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the CHCI stock price touched $3.83-1 or saw a rise of 15.93%. Year-to-date, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. shares have moved 64.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) have changed 30.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 108.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +108.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 108.96% from current levels.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -43.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.