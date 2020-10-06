Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 2.92 and has seen 4,140,471 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $57.07 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The CZR stock price is -23.95% off its 52-week high price of $70.74 and 89.45% above the 52-week low of $6.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.2.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the CZR stock price touched $58.00- or saw a rise of 1.6%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -4.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 14.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.88% from current levels.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +306.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -574.83%, compared to -17.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -568.1% and -529.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +66.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.64 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.93 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $663.18 Million and $592.12 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 146.9% for the current quarter and 225.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.5%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $406.36 Million and represent 6.02% of shares outstanding.