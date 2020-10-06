Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1,165,299 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.02 Million, closed the last trade at $4.78 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 5.05% during that session. The BIOC stock price is -171.97% off its 52-week high price of $13 and 56.07% above the 52-week low of $2.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 465.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Sporting 5.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the BIOC stock price touched $5.04-5 or saw a rise of 5.16%. Year-to-date, Biocept, Inc. shares have moved 67.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) have changed -10.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 242.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 144.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 324.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +330.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 318.41% from current levels.

Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biocept, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +68.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -96.31%, compared to -0.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.6% and 84% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +50.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.51 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.53 Million and $1.78 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 64.2% for the current quarter and 93.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.