Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) has a beta value of 2.1 and has seen 1,213,181 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.19 Million, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 16.72% during that session. The SYN stock price is -102.7% off its 52-week high price of $0.75 and 32.43% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 594.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 643.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) trade information

Sporting 16.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the SYN stock price touched $0.4897 or saw a rise of 24.44%. Year-to-date, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. shares have moved -27.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) have changed -30.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 272.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +305.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 237.84% from current levels.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +75.9%.