Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,279,940 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.29 Billion, closed the recent trade at $20.51 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The LBTYK stock price is -22.23% off its 52-week high price of $25.07 and 29.99% above the 52-week low of $14.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Sporting 1.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the LBTYK stock price touched $21.48- or saw a rise of 3.98%. Year-to-date, Liberty Global plc shares have moved -5.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) have changed -6.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +95.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.39% from current levels.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +180.6%.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.07% with a share float percentage of 89.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Global plc having a total of 551 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 54.56 Million shares worth more than $1.17 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 13.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 28.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $605.4 Million and represent 7.06% of shares outstanding.