Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 4,521,140 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $332.83 Million, closed the last trade at $2.51 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.8% during that session. The HMHC stock price is -172.91% off its 52-week high price of $6.85 and 58.96% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.53.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) trade information

Sporting 0.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the HMHC stock price touched $2.64-4 or saw a rise of 4.92%. Year-to-date, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares have moved -59.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) have changed 16.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +99.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.4% from current levels.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +83.21% over the past 6 months, compared to -8.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.6% and 40.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.6%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $516.59 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $230.46 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $565.67 Million and $241.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.7% for the current quarter and -4.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -54.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.12% with a share float percentage of 99.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anchorage Capital Group, LLC with over 19.47 Million shares worth more than $35.23 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Anchorage Capital Group, LLC held 15.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 15.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.82 Million and represent 12.21% of shares outstanding.