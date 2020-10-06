Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1,217,614 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $803.69 Million, closed the last trade at $48.58 per share which meant it gained $3.97 on the day or 8.9% during that session. The HIBB stock price is -1.24% off its 52-week high price of $49.18 and 84.91% above the 52-week low of $7.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 600.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 564.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) trade information

Sporting 8.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the HIBB stock price touched $49.18- or saw a rise of 1.22%. Year-to-date, Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares have moved 73.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have changed 47.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -18.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.66% from current levels.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +331.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.27%, compared to -7.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.1% and 11.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.2%.