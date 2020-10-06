Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 1,716,765 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.62 Million, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.23% during that session. The ADMP stock price is -106.85% off its 52-week high price of $1.51 and 63.01% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Sporting 0.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the ADMP stock price touched $0.8197 or saw a rise of 10.74%. Year-to-date, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have moved 4.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) have changed -4.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +105.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.99% from current levels.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +97.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.27%, compared to 16.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.3% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.98 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.37 Million and $5.54 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.6% for the current quarter and 12.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.9%.