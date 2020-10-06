The consensus among analysts is that Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $100, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $78 while the price target rests at a high of $140. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.42% from current levels.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Overstock.com, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1368.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.33%, compared to 1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.6% and 65.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +55.9%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $579.89 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $561.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $347.1 Million and $370.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.1% for the current quarter and 51.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +49.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.95% with a share float percentage of 45.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Overstock.com, Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 5Million shares worth more than $142.2 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 12.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.99 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.92 Million and represent 7.41% of shares outstanding.