Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 1,874,478 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $148.81 Million, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.31% during that session. The SESN stock price is -21.26% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 70.87% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Despite being -2.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the SESN stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 17.53%. Year-to-date, Sesen Bio, Inc. shares have moved 22.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) have changed 27.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 169.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +293.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 77.17% from current levels.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -116.8%.