DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,135,107 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.34 Billion, closed the recent trade at $223.08 per share which meant it lost -$2.84 on the day or -1.26% during that session. The DOCU stock price is -30.1% off its 52-week high price of $290.23 and 72.35% above the 52-week low of $61.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Despite being -1.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the DOCU stock price touched $236.37 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, DocuSign, Inc. shares have moved 206.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have changed 4.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $256.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $210 while the price target rests at a high of $300. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.86% from current levels.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DocuSign, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +150.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.19%, compared to 7.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.2% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +42.1%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $360.95 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $386.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $249.5 Million and $274.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.7% for the current quarter and 40.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +62.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.2%.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.86% with a share float percentage of 90.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DocuSign, Inc. having a total of 663 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.25 Million shares worth more than $3.14 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.95 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.75 Billion and represent 8.62% of shares outstanding.